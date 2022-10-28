How is this RTX 3070 Ti laptop so cheap? Save $950 in the best early Black Friday deal of 2022

Right now, you can get a massive $950 off this RTX 3070 Ti laptop (opens in new tab) and pick it up for just $1,499. We’re expecting some big Black Friday laptop deals, but this is a surprise to say the least!

Why? Well, while it’s safe to say you can look forward to some small savings here and there on the latest laptops, to see nearly a thousand bucks chopped off a super powerful system like this Gigabyte Aero 16 XE5 is bonkers.

Gigabyte Aero 16 XE5: $2,449 $1,499 @ Amazon

This creator/gaming laptop hybrid packs mind blowing specs into a sleek chassis at a shockingly affordable price: Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, that RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB GDDR6 video memory, which keeps pictures fluid on that gorgeous 16-inch 4K AMOLED display.

As you can see from the spec list just above, this huge saving hasn’t caused a compromise in any other areas of the system, just to get this GPU. The 2.3GHz Intel Core i7-12700H is an absolute screamer that ensures no graphical bottle necking.

Combine that with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD, and this is able to hold plenty of high capacity games and creative pro applications — running them smoothly side-by-side. That's a spec list to make a lot of the best gaming laptops sweat.

And while the 16-inch 4K AMOLED panel with HDR and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut runs at just 60Hz, the vivid color accuracy and impressive contrast ratio makes your games look spectacular. Plus, if you need that extra smooth framerate while at home, the Mini DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 ports, paired with a good gaming monitor can help with that!

But that's not all from the world of Gigabyte, as over at Newegg, you can snag the slightly smaller (but similarly specced) Aero 5 XE4 for the same price.

Gigabyte Aero 5 XE4: $2,199 $1,499 @ Newegg

