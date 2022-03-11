The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 just fell to its lowest ever price — $250 off

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 is not only one of the best gaming laptops you can buy, it's now one of the best priced, thanks to a massive $250 saving.

Right now, Best Buy offers the Editor's Choice Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 with RTX 3050Ti power for $1,199. That's an impressive saving on this beasty system.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 deals

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 w/ RTX 3050Ti GPU: was $1,449 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

Now $200 off, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop. The machine in this deal has a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display with 500nits of brightness, Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's equipped with Nvidia's RTX 3050Ti GPU.

In our Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 review, we loved its bright 16-inch display, excellent performance and graphics and clicky keyboard. Its battery endured 6 hours and 34 minutes during testing, which is impressive for a gaming laptop. We rate the ROG Zephyrus M16 4.5 out of 5 stars and blessed it with our hard to get Editor's Choice Award.

Design-wise, the Zephyrus M16's aluminum hood sports a sleek black finish with microdots. On the lid, there's a machine-like stamp in the corner with the brand's ROG logo and established date. When open, the Zephyrus M16 flaunts a shiny RGB-lit keyboard and soft-touch touchpad. Integrated into its slim-bezel display is a webcam for video calls.

With a weight of 4.2 pounds and 14 x 9.6 x 0.8 inches dimensions-wise, the Zephyrus M16 is on par with its 16-inch counterparts. It's not that much lighter than the 16-inch MacBook Pro (4.3 pounds, 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.6 inches) and Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (4.4 pounds, 4.0 x 0.8 x 9.7 inches).

So if you want to own one of the best gaming laptops for the money, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 is a solid buy.