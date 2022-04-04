Announcing the Ultimate Home Office Awards presented by Laptop Mag!

We've seen a massive transition in the workforce in recent years to entirely remote work or a blended work from home model, both of which require a great home office setup. This makes the Ultimate Home Office Awards more important than ever before.

Presented by Laptop Mag, the Ultimate Home Office Awards will spotlight the best hardware and software for working from home. This includes laptops, monitors, standing desks, webcams, password managers and much more. The awards will highlight the very best in the industry and serve as a guide for those that need to find the best products and services to stay productive at home.

Across roughly 20 categories, the Ultimate Home Office Awards will cover everything you could need to create the perfect home office. At Laptop Mag we are always striving to help our readers find the best solutions for whatever tech they may need and our own team is comprised of remote workers and those splitting time between home and office. As such we are well-positioned to help guide you in assembling your own ultimate home office.

Winners for the Ultimate Home Office Awards 2022 will be announced in June, and submissions are open now.

How to enter the Ultimate Home Office Awards

Does your company have a product that is a great solution for those working from home? If you would like to be considered for the Ultimate Home Office Awards you can start by completing the submission form. Submissions will be open until May 8 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

You can read the Ultimate Home Office Awards FAQs for additional details.