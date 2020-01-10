Act Fast: Dell is taking $600 off its XPS 15 4K OLED laptop

The Dell XPS 15 (7590) packs premium looks and solid performance into a lightweight, ergonomic design. So if you're due for a new laptop this year, you can snag this award-winning machine for its lowest price yet.

For a limited time, you can buy the Dell XPS 15 (7590) 4K OLED laptop for $1,299.99 via coupon code "LTXPS15AFF" direct from Dell. Traditionally priced at $1,899.99, that's a whopping $600 in savings and the best price we've seen for this configuration.

Save $600 on the award-winning Dell XPS 15 4K OLED laptop, via coupon code, "LTXPS15AFF". It features a 15.6-inch 4K OLED display, 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.View Deal

The Dell XPS 15 (2019) is a workhorse of the highest caliber and one of the best laptops money can buy.

The configuration on sale packs a 15.6-inch 4K OLED non-touch display, 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.

In our Dell XPS 15 review, we loved its striking 4K display and slim design. We rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars and stamped it with our coveted Editor's Choice award for its great overall performance.

The XPS 15 has a stylishly thin aluminum chassis and an island-style carbon fiber keyboard, which we enjoyed typing on. Weighing in at 4.5 pounds, its 4K screen boasts dramatic, lively colors with rich, detailed contrast.

In terms of connectivity, the XPS 15's array of ports and slots includes two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a Thunderbolt 3 port, an HDMI 2.0 port, an SD card reader and a headphone jack. As for wireless connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

At $600 off, the XPS 15 is worth the splurge if you're looking for a premium notebook with a not-so-premium price.