Acer's TravelMate business laptops get 12th Gen Intel and AMD Ryzen power

Acer revealed a refreshed lineup of its portable yet powerful TravelMate business laptops, and they're now equipped with 12th Gen Intel and AMD Ryzen power at prices that won't break the bank.



Aimed at hybrid workers on the move, Acer's new business laptops bring the heat with the choice of the latest Intel CPUs and AMD Ryzen Pro processors. The new TravelMate P4, TravelMate Spin P4 series and TravelMate P2 notebooks come in either 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes. What's more, you'll find there isn't much of a price difference between the two models. If it improves on the solid Acer TravelMate Spin P4, Acer's laptops may even make it onto our list of best business laptops.



From the larger touchpads to the quieter keyboards with a 1.55 mm travel distance, read on to find out more about Acer's new TravelMate laptops.

Acer TravelMate P4 14-inch and 16-inch

Acer's 14-inch Acer TravelMate P4 laptops with 12th Gen Intel CPUs and AMD processors will be available in the US in the third quarter of 2022, starting at $1,099. It will also be available in Europe in September, starting at €999 for Intel and €949 for AMD.

As for the 16-inch TravelMate P4 laptops, both the Intel and AMD models will be available for $1,099 in the US during the third quarter of 2022. Again, it will also be available in Europe in September, starting at €999 for Intel and €949 for AMD. Surprisingly, Acer is offering both models at the same price, despite the difference in screen sizes.



What kind of Intel and AMD CPUs, you ask? Expect 12th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro or AMD Ryzen 7 Pro processors. Acer hasn't released details about other specs under the hood, but stay tuned for further updates. Display-wise, expect a WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS narrow-bezel display with a 86% screen-to-body ratio and the 16:10 aspect ratio.



All the TravelMate P4 models have been designed with video calls in mind, offering AI-powered noise reduction microphones, four upward speakers, and built-in DTS Audio for distortion-free audio. As for security, expect a fingerprint reader and IR camera with a privacy shutter, along with support for Windows Hello for secure logins.



Those who opt for the AMD Pro models will get built-in Pluton hardware security designed by Microsoft. According to Acer, this ensures "system integrity of Windows 11 devices with ongoing protection for identities, data, and applications."

Acer TravelMate Spin P4

For the 2-in-1 laptop fans, the Acer TravelMate Spin P4 with Intel processors will be available in the United States in Q3 2022, starting at $1,199, and in Europe in August 2022 starting at €1,099. For the AMD models, it will be available at the same price and date in the US, but available for €1,049 in Europe.

The Spin models don't deviate much from their TravelMate P4 counterparts, offering the same 12th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro or AMD Ryzen 7 Pro processors, WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, and more. However, seeing as it offers a touch display, the Spin features an anti-glare display, a 360-degree rotation that allows for laptop, stand, tent or tablet modes, along with support for an AES 1.0 stylus. Of course, the screen is also scratch-resistant.

Acer TravelMate P2

Finally, Acer's TravelMate P2 will also be available in the US in Q3 2022, starting at $899, and in Europe in August 2022 starting at €799. The P2 is an enticing option seeing as it is built with 12th Gen Intel Core vPro CPUs that come in either a 14- or 15.6-inch display. That's similar power at a more affordable price.

The Acer TravelMate P2 features a 180-degree hinge, MIL-STD 810H specifications for durability, a fingerprint reader, IR camera with a privacy shutter, along with support for Windows Hello for secure logins. Acer hasn't offered other details, but judging from the processor under the hood and similar design as its P4 sibling, we're excited to see how it handles.



While we wait to get our hands on these laptops, check out the best business laptops on the market right now.