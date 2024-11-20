Microsoft's new cloud PC is a Mac mini competitor with the power button in the right place

On Tuesday, Microsoft debuted its first Cloud PC device for Windows 365. The company is calling this upcoming mini PC the Windows 365 Link, and it has some major parallels to Apple's recently released M4 Mac mini.

One thing it doesn't have in common with the Mac mini, however, is its power button placement. Rather than the Mac Mini's controversial positioning of the power button on the bottom, Microsoft's Windows 365 Link features a power button right up front — no flipping or lifting required to access it.

The one big difference between the new Mac mini and the Windows 365 Link is that the former is a 'traditional' mini PC, while the latter relies on remote servers to run a cloud-based version of Windows.

This idea of a cloud PC isn't new. Microsoft first introduced the idea in 2021 with its Windows 365 cloud service.

The company defines a Cloud PC as "highly available, optimized, and scalable virtual machines that provide users with a rich desktop experience." Put simply, your desktop, files, apps, and more will be available to you on any device with an internet connection because it's all stored remotely via the cloud.

The Windows 365 Link is the "first Cloud PC device purpose-built by Microsoft," and it's shaping up to be quite the tiny workhorse.

What to expect from Microsoft's mini Cloud PC

Although we don't know all the specs just yet for the Windows 365 Link, we've gathered quite a bit of info from both Microsoft and The Verge.

Most notably, the mini PC is expected to use an "undisclosed Intel processor, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage," according to The Verge. Given that it's a Cloud PC, however, its local internals don't matter nearly as much as a traditional mini PC.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Intel processor RAM 8GB Storage 64GB Dimensions 4.7 x 4.7 x 1.2 inches Ports 3 x USB-A 3.2, HDMI, USB-C 3.2, DisplayPort, 3.5mm jack, Ethernet, Kensington lock, power port Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Monitor support Dual 4K

In an interview with The Verge, VP of Enterprise and OS Security at Microsoft David Weston said, "The way to think about it is that it's a super hardened version of Windows. Think Xbox or phone, it’s a less is more. Because we don’t have to support win32, it’s super streamlined and super hardened so that everything that runs is signed by Microsoft and it’s isolated in sandboxes."

What do people think about Microsoft's Cloud PC?

Some seem to think Cloud PCs are the way of the future, but not everyone agrees.

"Cloud PCs are the segway to the ultimate PC experience," writes Neverinstall. The reason why? The site says "individuals and organizations can break free from the limitations of cloud computing, harnessing the power of remote servers and the cloud," allowing "users to achieve more than ever before."

The device is "compact, lightweight, and designed to maximize productivity," according to Microsoft. But is it for everyone? Microsoft says, "Windows 365 Link is the first dedicated device for Windows 365, but we're not stopping here. We'll build more endpoints and form factors, scaling with our original equipment manufacturer (OEM) ecosystem partners, to unlock more value and options."

When it comes to mini PCs, Microsoft might make the focus purely on Cloud PCs rather than more traditional devices like Apple's Mac mini. If that's the case, some aren't sure that Microsoft's Cloud PCs will ever be a true competitor for the Mac Mini's performance prowess.

One Redditor writes, "When one of the fastest computers money can buy is just $150 more for an Apple Mac mini with M4, this is just a joke. And that comes with full operating system and support."

Starting in April 2025, the Windows 365 Link will be available to purchase "in select markets" for $349. We should see some hands-on reviews pop up around that time or shortly before, and be able to get an idea of how well it functions compared to the M4 Mac Mini.