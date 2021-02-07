How to remap a Windows 10 keyboard for macOS

There’s not a lot of difference between a Mac and Windows keyboard. But even though they’re mostly the same, the subtle differences are sure to be frustrating to anyone who regularly uses both operating systems.

For those who use Windows regularly, it makes a lot of sense to remap the out-of-place keys on a Mac like Control and Command. And it’s not all that difficult to make the change, which should be welcome news for anyone still getting tripped up by the layout on a Mac keyboard.

In this tutorial, we’re going to change the Command key to Control, and vice-versa, leaving us with a more Windows-like keyboard experience.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

1) Click the Apple icon to open the menu.

2) In the menu that opens, open System Preferences.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

3) In the System Preferences window, select Keyboard.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

4) In the dialogue box that opens, click Modifier Keys in the bottom right corner.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

5) Click the down arrow to open the Select keyboard menu.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

6) Select the keyboard you want to remap.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

7) Open the drop down menu in front of the Control Key.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

8) Select Command from the drop-down menu.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

9) Open the drop down menu in front of the Command Key.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

10) Select Control from the drop-down menu.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

11) Click OK to confirm the changed settings.