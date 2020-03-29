How to keep the Start Menu from auto-expanding

If you updated Windows 10 to the latest version (1909 as of this writing), you might see that the Start menu auto-expands when you mouse over the menu icon. Windows does not have any option to change this default behavior. A command prompt tweak to disable the expand function is risky If you are really bothered by the menu auto-expanding, the only safe way is to uninstall the latest update.

1) Type Update in the search box on the Taskbar.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

2) In the search results, select Windows Update settings.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

3) In the right pane, click View update history.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

4) In the View update history window, click Uninstall updates.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

5) Right-click on the latest update in the list.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

6) Click Uninstall to complete the process.