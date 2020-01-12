How to use the calendar from the Windows 10 Taskbar

Microsoft bakes in a free calendar app with all versions of Windows. If you find yourself wanting to cut ties with one or more Google services, it’s often best to look at what you already have. In this case, Windows 10 has a pretty solid calendar app that you can access from the Taskbar. You’ve probably noticed the date and time that resides in the lower corner of the screen for ages now, but you might not have known what a powerful application was residing inside.

1. Click on the date on the Taskbar.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

2. Click the plus sign to add an event to the calendar.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

3. In the Calendar window, type the name of the event.

4. Adjust the date and time for the event.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

5. Click Save to save and close the window.