How to create and manage tags in Microsoft Teams

Tags in Microsoft Teams is like a collection of people, each stuffed into a folder. Tags are handy to sort groups of people by roles, projects, or even shift so that you can ensure you’re always looking in the right place to find who you need.

Once created, you can use tags to connect with the team, or people within it while using the @mention. You can easily create subgroups that range from your bosses to the core group on a project by copying a tag and tweaking its member list. Tags can also be deleted upon the conclusion of a project.

Microsoft Teams is also rolling out tags for different shifts. These specialized tags could be used to separate day shift from night shift, for example, though the launch hasn’t happened just yet.

1) Click the 3 dot icon in front of any channel in your team.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

2) In the menu that opens, click Manage tags.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

3) Click Create tag to start adding tags.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

4) Type a name for the tag and press enter.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

5) Start typing a name in the search box to find a team member you want to add.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

6) Select the name and press enter to add.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Note: You can repeat the process to add up to 100 names to the tag.

7) Click Create tag to create the tag with the team members added so far.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Use a tag

1) In the message box type @ with a tag name.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

2) Select the tag from the suggested list of tags.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

3) Add the message you want to send to this particular group.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

1) Click the 3 dot icon in front of any channel in your team.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

2) In the menu that opens, click Manage tags.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

3) Click on the tag to open the team members attached to it.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

4) Click the 3 dots in front of a person's name to open the available menu.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

5) Click Remove to remove the team member from the tag.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

6) Click the 3 dots in front of the tag to open the available menu options.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

7) Click delete to remove the tag with all its team members.