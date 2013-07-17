Trending

How to Pin Your Web Pages to Windows 8's Start Screen

By Konrad Krawczyk

Toshiba Satellite Click 2 Review

By Avram Piltch

The Toshiba Satellite Click 2 is an affordable 2-in-1 laptop-tablet combo with good endurance, but its bulk and stiff keyboard are turnoffs.

25 Best Windows 8 Apps

By Mark Spoonauer

As the number of Windows 8 users grows, so does the number of apps for the operating system — and the quality of those apps is improving, too. There are now more than 125,000 apps in the Windows S...

Microsoft Surface 2 Review

By Dan Howley

Microsoft's Surface 2 offers a beautiful display, more powerful processor and longer battery life, but the app selection is still lacking.

How to Make Windows 8 or 8.1 Look and Feel Like Windows 7

By Avram Piltch

If you have a PC with Windows 8 or 8.1 but miss Windows 7, there's no need to downgrade. Following a few simple steps, you can make Microsoft's current operating system look and feel almost iden...

Toshiba Satellite Click Review

By Dan Howley

Tohsiba's Satellite Click is an inexpensive AMD-powered Windows 8 hybrid, but a heavy design and flexy keyboard spoil the party.

Sony VAIO Tap 11 Review

By Lisa Eadicicco

The Sony VAIO Tap 11 offers a sharp display in a thin design, but its short battery life and awkward detachable design are drawbacks .

Sony VAIO Flip 14 Review

By David Eitelbach

The Sony VAIO Flip 14 offers a unique flip touch-screen design, long battery life and an excellent clickpad in an elegant package.

Rumored Nokia 'Sirius' Windows RT Tablet Appears in New Leaked Image

By Daniel P. Howley

How to Change The Connection Priority in Windows 8.1, Windows 8 or Windows 7

By Avram Piltch

How to Disable Automatic Restart in Windows 8.1, Windows 8 or Windows 7

By Avram Piltch

Disable Error Reporting in Windows 8.1, Windows 8 or Windows 7

By Avram Piltch

6 Things Microsoft's Next CEO Should Do

By Mark Spoonauer

MSI GS70 Review

By Sherri L. Smith

The MSI GS70 crams a fourth-gen Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GTX graphics and a 17.3-inch 1080p display into an extremely slim chassis.

Lenovo Brings Back Start Button to Windows 8

By Cherlynn Low

Maingear Pulse 14 Review

By Sherri L. Smith

The Maingear Pulse 14 offers high-powered specs for gamers in a slim package along with 8 hours of battery life.

HP Pavilion TouchSmart 11z Review

By Joe Osborne

For a very attractive $399, the HP Pavilion TouchSmart 11z combines a crisp, responsive 11.6-inch touch screen with good battery life.

Dell XPS 12 (2013) Review

By Cherlynn Low

Editor's Choice

With a fourth-generation Intel processor and a higher-capacity battery, Dell's updated XPS 12 is an excellent 12-inch tablet-laptop hybrid that can go the distance.

ASUS Zenbook UX51Vz (2013) Review

By Sherri L. Smith

The ASUS Zenbook UX51Vz offers a high-resolution display and strong performance in a thin design, but it doesn't come cheap.

Acer Aspire E1-572-6870 Review

By Joe Osborne

For $499, the Acer Aspire E1-572-6870 is an affordable and lightweight 15-inch notebook with Intel's latest fourth-generation processor.