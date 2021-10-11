Konftel Cam20 conference camera review

Konftel Cam20 Specs Price: $329 Resolution: 2160P(4K) UHD Microphones: dual microphones Field of View: 123-degrees Autofocus: Yes Manual Focus: via remote control Remote: Yes Speaker Tracking: No Connection: USB-B Size: 7.5 x 1.3 x 1.6 inches Weight: 0.7 pounds

Whether you're working from home or back in the office, one thing remains the same: conference calls. And while 1080p webcams are fine, Konftel is looking to give mobile professionals a better option with Cam20. The $329 Cam20 is a conference camera capable of shooting 4K UHD video with a wide 123-degree angle and 8x zoom designed for medium-to-small conference rooms.

While filming 4K UHD at 30 frames per second, the camera delivers crisp detail and vibrant color. Also, the mount works well and feels sturdy. But is this enough to warrant such a high price tag? Read on to find out.

Konftel Cam20 Conference Camera Price and compatibility

Konftel’s Cam20 costs $329 and is compatible with both Windows 10 and macOS . It works with every video meeting platform, including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype, and Google Meet. I even used it with OBS without issue.

Konftel Cam20 Conference Camera design

The Konftel Cam20 isn't going to turn heads with its design. The hard plastic black satin finish is pretty standard fare. The large 4K lens is centered within the unit and feels like the all-knowing eye which I rather like. The adjustable, foldable mount is sturdy, providing excellent resistance with a firm hold of your monitor thanks to its rubber padded surface. Underneath, you will find a built-in one-forth 20 tripod mount if you don’t want to use the Cam20 on your monitor.

(Image credit: Future)

On the back of the unit, we find the USB port and the HDMI port. The Cam20 derives its power from your computer, so there is no power port.

(Image credit: Future)

Overall, the unit has a substantial feel when in hand thanks to its weight-to-size ratio. The Cam20 comes with a handy remote, which allows you to control the zoom, pan, focus, backlight, and menu features. In the box, we find a 16.5-foot USB 3.0 Type-B cable that’s sturdy and thick. You will also find the remote and batteries.

(Image credit: Future)

Konftel Cam20 Conference Camera video quality and sound

When shopping for a webcam or conference cam, you want to ensure you're getting the best value for your money. You want a sharp, crystal-clear image in good light with accurate, saturated colors so that whomever you're conferencing with can see a clean image of you and your surroundings. The Konftel Cam20 does exactly what I described above while excelling in low-light situations and producing a detailed image that remains color accurate.

The video I recorded using Microsoft's camera app, which only allows for up to 1440p recording, was great, even with the software holding it back; the footage is on par with most DSLRs that record in 4K. Even when I lowered the resolution to 1080p, the clarity remained super sharp with accurate color.

The other win for the Konftel Cam20 is how quickly it adjusts to changes in lighting conditions. I tested this by shutting off the light in my work area; the unit adapted almost instantaneously to the new lighting situation. When I popped the lights back on, it adjusted to the blowout of light with the same speed. The autofocus is excellent, as is the ability to focus while using the remote manually.

The mics within the unit are set to mute by default. They’re OK and will pick you up from across a small to medium conference room just fine. They’re not great, but they will do in a pinch but; if you want better sound quality, Konftel sells a combo kit of the Cam20 and the company's Konftel Ego speakerphone, which you can bundle together.

Konftel Cam20 Conference Camera Software

The Konftel Cam20 is a plug-and-play device. All you have to do is plug the supplied USB-Type B to Type A into your computer, and that’s it. You can also connect the Cam20 to a TV via its HDMI port — no special software or drivers. However, Konftel supports free driver updates for the unit's proprietary software that drives the Cam20’s EPTZ functions.

The Konftel Cam20 also comes with a two-year warranty.

Bottom Line

Konftel Cam20 is an excellent choice for your video conference needs thanks to its crystal clear, color-accurate 4K UHD video performance that takes you up several levels. Its outstanding low-light performance is also a huge asset and makes the Cam20 an intelligent buy. Moreover, it makes for a heck of a streaming cam, even if you’re filming your gameplay with just the light coming off your monitor. That said, at $329, it is pricey and the mics aren’t the best, but remember, this is meant to be a conference cam for small- to- medium office spaces.

With a versatile 123-degree wide-angle that you can pan, tilt and zoom in (thanks to the handy remote control), users are given a plethora of ways to get the best out of the Cam20. If you need a new webcam or conference cam for you and your team, the Konftel Cam20 is an excellent option. If you do a little searching, you will find a good deal on the Konftel Cam20.