Windows 10 update will hide this useless feature — it won't be missed

Given the breadth and scope of Windows 10, there are always going to be features that some of us just don't use. Those can be forgiven and, for the most part, easily ignored.

Not so with the 3D Objects folder, which is prominently displayed when you open File Explorer or look in the Quick Access bar. But with the Windows 10 21H2 update coming later this year, Microsoft is finally ready to join the rest of the world in giving up on 3D and will make the 3D Objects folder disappear (via TechRadar).

For the dozens (dozens!!) of 3D fans out there, don't worry, the folder isn't actually ceasing to exist, it is simply receding into the quiet backwaters of File Explorer. To reveal it in the future, you will either need to click "Show all folders" or type %userprofile% in File Explorer.

While the 3D Objects folder probably wasn't causing anyone too much frustration; it was simply cluttering things up with very limited usage so I'll certainly be happy to see it gone when the Windows 10 21H2 update arrives.