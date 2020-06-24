Windows 10 Start Menu redesign looks beautiful: What to expect

Windows 10's Start Menu will get redesigned in the coming months, and Microsoft just gave us our best look at the upcoming UI. Posted on the Microsoft 365 Facebook page are several screenshots of the new dashboard — and we've got to say, it looks really sleek.

The images were uploaded to show new special edition Pride themes celebrating LGBTQI+ inclusion and equity. They flaunt a stylish purple gradient with hints of blue and orange on certain backgrounds.

As you can see from the below image, Live Tiles are finally getting a long-overdue update. Live Tile backgrounds will match your Windows 10 theme of choice (light or dark) instead of being determined by the app color. This creates a more harmonious look and allows the logos to stand out more.

(Image credit: Microsoft/Facebook)

Speaking of logos, the photo also shows some of the new icons Microsoft is currently transforming using its Fluent design language. Maps, for example, is a simple red pin icon and Mail and Notepad have a more colorful, animated aesthetic.

(Image credit: Microsoft/Facebook)

When you turn Live Tiles off, the Start Menu will show Fluent Design icons on a translucent background instead of the individual blocks dedicated to each app. Some of the design updates, like Cortana being separated from Search, have already arrived in newer versions of Windows.

When will the new Start Menu arrive?

There is no set date for when the new Start Menu will arrive on Windows 10. We could possibly see it overhauled later this year or sometime in 2021, or Microsoft could slowly roll out the new changes over time.

While these updates are subtle, they add up to a more cohesive, attractive interface that better utilizes Microsoft's Fluent design language. We're excited about the visual changes Microsoft promises to bring to Windows 10 in the coming months and will keep you up-to-date with all the changes.

In the meantime, you can download the Pride 2020 Flags from the Microsoft Store and equip your PC with the stunning backgrounds shown in these photos (I already did, and I'm not going back). And while you're at it, check out what Microsoft is doing for the LGBTQI+ community at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/pride?rtc=1.

