WhatsApp on PC is getting this cool new feature

Although mostly known as a phone app, WhatsApp does have a fair amount of desktop users. The app is great for when you're working and you don't have to hop from your phone to your computer screen to see or reply to messages.

Like most messaging apps, WhatsApp supports emojis, GIF's and stickers, however, the desktop version did not support third-party sticker packs like it does on your smartphone.

With its most recent update, the desktop version now supports third-party sticker packs, taking your WhatsApp game on your desktop to a new level. Also, whatever third-party sticker apps you have on your phone will now sync up with your desktop so they're available on both.

The desktop edition isn't the only version to get a refresh as the web-based WhatsApp version also got a little love recently from developers. Overall, the company made things more in line with the iOS app and also added a few tweaks, such as alternative dark green color in the dark mode which is now available across the platform. Don't you just love it when platforms come together and play nice? I sure do.