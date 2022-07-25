Ubisoft reportedly canceling Roller Champions after ‘strongly limiting spending’

Roller Champions, which only just launched this May, has been rumored for cancellation. This comes from Jeff Grubb of Giant Bomb during his The Xbox Era Podcast, whose source claims "Roller Champions is going to be canceled after Season Three."

This is not official, but it would line up with the recent news surrounding Ubisoft. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was delayed to next year, even though rumors suggested it would be launching this November. Ubisoft also cancelled four games, including Ghost Recon Frontline (a battle royale with Ghost Recon's mechanics), Splinter Cell VR, and two other unannounced titles.

According to Jason Schreier, Ubisoft delayed Assassin's Creed Rift to next year, which is a standalone game set in the Middle East. Assassin's Creed, in general, is a huge moneymaker for the company, and it seems these games will continue to come out with high frequency.

Kotaku also reported that a company-wide email from inside Ubisoft shows that the company is working on its cost efficiency. A snippet of the email reads, "we must therefore succeed in strongly limiting our spending to what is essential." Once again, Jeff Grubb offered more news from an unnamed source that suggests Immortals Fenyx Rising is receiving a Polynesian-themed successor with the codename Oxygen.

Ubisoft is having quite a bit of trouble lately, but at the very least, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is still set to launch on October 20. With all of the company's cancellations, there's also room to theorize about an acquisition. It's not out of the question at this point, but hopefully all of the company's employees can keep their jobs.