Trending

This is the cheapest RTX 3050 gaming laptop we’ve ever seen — less than $700!

By published

Need a cheap gaming laptop? This is the best deal going

MSI GF63 Thin
(Image credit: Future)

The headline says it all. MSI’s GF63 Thin is now just $669, which is the lowest price we’ve seen on an RTX 3050 laptop.

And this isn’t a “bad laptop with a decent GPU” situation. MSI paid attention to all the other specs too for what is a great budget all-rounder — a perfect first gaming laptop.

MSI GF63 Thin: was $899 now $669 @ Newegg

MSI GF63 Thin: was $899 now $669 @ Newegg
Get $130 off this powerful configuration for any new starter in the gaming laptop world. This GF63 Thin packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD into a slim, svelte chassis with a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate up top.

View Deal

Specs tell a strong story here, but there’s much more to love. At 14.13 x 9.99 x 0.85 inches with a weight of 4.1 pounds, this is much more portable than the average gaming laptop.

That doesn’t come at a sacrifice of user convenience though, as you’ll find plenty of I/O for plugging this into your home setup, a comprehensive thermal management system that maximizes airflow throughout the system, and Hi-res Nahimic audio support for crisp, spacious sound.

Put simply, if you’re starting out in PC gaming and want a low-cost route to great graphics and impressive power, this is the one to get.

Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 