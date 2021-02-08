This 7 screen laptop is the most bizarre tech you'll see all year

When does a laptop stop being a laptop? Expanscape's Aurora 7 laptop may answer that question with a resounding "until I say so." The company developed a seven-screen laptop intended for developers, cyber-security analysts and even content creators. Given the specs, its latest M3 protoype offers, we're not in the least bit surprised.



The Aurora 7 boasts four 17.3-inch, 4K panels along with three 7-inch 1920 x 1200-pixel displays. There's even a mini-LCD display under the keyboard for system status and user configurable info. As you might tell by now, this isn't a thin machine.

Each of the panels swivel out of the laptop's chassis (example right here), which means no extra screens or extensions need to be added when setting it up, making it a true portable laptop.



Spec-wise, the Aurora 7 M3 has an AMD 3950x or Intel's i9 10900k processor with 64GB of DDR4-2666 memory, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card (with the potential of going up to RTX 2080), two PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 SSDs, one 2.5-inch MLC SSD, and a 2TB 7200RPM hard drive.



So, how is all this powered? Well, it takes two internal batteries, and even they can't make it last very long with a power source. Its primary internal battery has a 82Wh capacity for the system alone, while its 148Wh-capacity secondary battery powers its screens. Expanscape notes users "cannot currently take system on a plane," but we don't wonder why. The battery life for the screens lasts 2 hours 20 minutes, but when using the full system with the processors boasting higher clock speeds of 4GHz, it goes for only 28 minutes. Keep that machine plugged in.



The Aurora 7 is currently in its third iteration with the M3, and can actually be bought from Expanscape by sending them an email. The machine is far from being commercialised, so don't expect a sleek design. However, its still a step closer than Razer's insane laptop concept with three 4K screens.



Here's hoping it gets an official release so we can get our hands on it. Who knows, it could even earn itself the title of being on of the best laptops of 2021.