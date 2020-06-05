This 5G laptop is so bright you might have to wear shades

Rugged laptops are niche offerings that often suffer from outdated specs, so it's refreshing when you come across one that ticks all of the boxes for a high-end laptop.

The Getac B360 is one of those laptops with IP66 and MIL-STD-810H certification paired with solid internals like a 10th Gen Intel processor, support for Wi-Fi 6 and optional 5G, along with an eye-searingly bright display rated at 1400 nits (via Techradar).

While the Getac B360 isn't fully waterproof (sorry, no scuba missions with this laptop), the IP66 rating means it is dust-tight and protected against even a heavy jet of water. Also, it will hold up to a 6-foot drop without a problem.

The internals can be specced up to impressive levels with the option for an Intel Core i7 processor, up to 64GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage. For those with heightened security needs, the storage comes in dual user-replaceable SSD slots.

The 13.3-inch display is a Full HD IPS panel and, again, the maximum brightness of an astounding 1400 nits ensures you can work even in the brightest environments. It is also a capacitive multi-touch screen with support for finger, pen, or even gloved input.

At 5.11 pounds the Getac B360 is heavy for a 13.3-inch laptop, but lightweight compared with most rugged laptops, like the 8.5-pound Dell Latitude 7424 Rugged Extreme that we reviewed last year.

As is often the case with rugged laptops, the port configurations are extensive and include a serial port, smart card reader, SD card slot, a headphone/mic jack, three USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, and an optional USB-C input, SIM card slot, RF antenna, HF RFID reader, and optional barcode reader.

As with the SSDs, there are also dual-battery slots, which can be hot-swapped without powering down.

If you are familiar with rugged laptops, you will also be aware that they don't come cheap, and the Getac B360 is no exception given its £2,781 starting price. There is no word on US pricing yet, but the conversion is around $3,500.