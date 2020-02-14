The new Alienware m15 R2 gaming laptop is over $300 off for Presidents' Day

The new Alienware m15 R2 packs serious power into an ultra-sleek design. Now that Presidents' Day sales are in full swing, you can get Alienware's next-gen gaming laptop on sale.

For a limited time, you can get the new Alienware m15 R2 gaming laptop for $1,679.99 via coupon code "50OFF699" from Dell. That's $320 off and the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this Alienware laptop. It also undercuts Amazon's current price by $120.

Alienware m15 R2: was $1,999 now $1,679 @ Dell

Rarely on sale, the Alieware m15 R2 is one serious gaming laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of memory. Use coupon code "50OFF699" to drop its price to $1,679.99.View Deal

Alienware m15 R1: was $1,749 now $1,299 @ Dell

The previous-gen Alienware m15 is also on sale at Dell. It features a Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and GTX 1660 Ti GPU. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $1,299.99 ($450 off).View Deal

The new Alienware m15 R2 packs a Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also houses an RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of RAM. Combined, it should make for an excellent gaming rig.

Although we didn't review this model, in our Alienware m17 R2 review we praised its captivating design and powerful performance. The 15.6-in model sports a 144Hz display panel and next-gen Tobii eye tracking. The latter lets you control the laptop using your eyes. The technology can come in handy when playing games. For instance, when playing Shadow of the Tomb Raider, we adjusted the camera with just a glance.

Dell also has the previous-gen Alienware m15 R1 gaming laptop on sale for $1,299.99 via coupon "50OFF699". That's $400 off. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU.