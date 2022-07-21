Telesin announces the launch of a new motorized camera dolly

Earlier today, camera gear maker Telesin announced the launch of its new lightweight tabletop motorized camera dolly for mirrorless cameras and DSLRs. Called the Telesin Intelligent Remote Control Photography Car (opens in new tab) (yes, it's very wordy), the product fills a nice niche in the market and looks like an excellent addition to any creator's camera kit.

At just $165.99, it's super affordable. Being able to create buttery smooth footage without needing to spend big bucks on a slider is beneficial for budget-conscious content creators.

The Telesin Photography Car has a stated payload capacity of up to 3kg (6.6 lbs.). It should easily handle most mirrorless cameras and DSLRs not being used with a telephoto lens. The Telesin motorized dolly will allow creators to film straight line and curved dolly shots using five different user-controlled speeds. It's also capable of time-lapse photography and video.

(Image credit: Telesin)

The new three-wheeled motorized dolly is a great small alternative instead of having to set up a sliding rail system. Telesin's new motorized dolly saves time, giving content creators the opportunity to work in tighter spaces. It also makes way for more flexibility on different surfaces. From the images, it looks like it would work well with all the cameras on our best cameras page for sure.

On the dolly, you'll find 3/8" and 1/4" screw holes, three direction wheels, a steering button, a gear button, and indicator lights. There's also a built-in battery that is USB-C chargeable with the port next to the power switch, and it is rated for five hours of use.

The five speeds, or gears, offer a speed range from 1.4 inches to 2.75 inches a second. The Telesin motorized camera dolly comes with a wireless remote, which allows you to control the camera from a distance. Thanks to the remote and presets, you will be capable of shooting some excellent, smooth 360-degree videos and photos at a stable rate. The motorized dolly does not come with a gimbal, so make sure to take weight into consideration when mounting. With 3KG/6 pounds of capacity, a lightweight gimbal is best, and make sure to choose an appropriate lens as well as to not overload or possibly tip over the dolly.

The Telesin Photography Car is now available for pre-order for just $165.99, which is extremely affordable; it will save you money compared to a motorized slider system. You can check out the Telesin Photography camera car at Telesin. Also, if you're in the market for a new mirrorless camera or DSLR, check out our current best deals on some of our favorite cameras.

h/t DPReview