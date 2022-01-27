Steam Deck to launch on February 25 — check out the list of verified games

Valve's hotly anticipated handheld gaming console will officially launch on February 25, and the first batch of Steam Deck verified games have already been revealed. Prepare to check your emails, as the first units will be on their way to customers starting Monday, February 28.



The announcement offers details on how Steam Deck reservation holders can finally get their hands on the console. Valve will be sending out its first set of order emails on Friday, February 25 at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT to those who reserved the handheld. Once the email is received, reservation holders will have 72 hours to make their purchase. If they miss this window, the reservation will be released to the next person in the queue.

Take note, as Valve states that order emails are sent in the same order that reservations were made. However, new order email batches will be sent out "on a weekly cadence." For those who haven't, you can reserve any of the three configurations of Steam Decks (including 64GB eMMC, 256GB NVMe SSD, 512GB NVMe SSD) on Valve's listing page.



As for what PC games owners will soon be playing on the move, SteamDB revealed a list of verified games ready to be played on the Steam Deck. Better yet, it includes some of the best games of 2021. Expect the console's list of verified games to grow, but for now, check out what's in store.

List of Steam Deck verified games so far