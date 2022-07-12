Steal! Snag this $99 Asus 14-inch laptop before the deal ends

Prime Day 2022 is here and its like the strawberry jam of life, you almost never have it, and when you do, you never use it, but you should now! Pick up the Asus 14-inch laptop for $150 this Prime Day.

Currently, the Asus 14-inch laptop is available at Best Buy for only $99 (opens in new tab). This is the most affordable laptop we've seen on Prime Day.

Asus 14-inch Laptop: was $250 now $99

This is one of the most affordable laptops we've seen. The Asus 14-inch Laptop is outfitted with an Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage.

You can certainly pick this up for a child that doesn't need a powerful laptop. However, keep in mind, that this is the cheapest laptop that you can buy for a reason. You're going to notice some significant slowdown if you try to run anything demanding.

But if you just want a laptop for web browsing, then you should be fine using this (just don't use Google Chrome).