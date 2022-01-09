Sonic Frontiers: Release date, story, gameplay and more

Sonic Frontiers was quite the surprise announcement at The Game Awards 2021, especially since Sonic games in recent years have been hit or miss (mostly miss), but we’re liking how this game looks.

For Sonic Frontiers, we have seen a tentative release window, some gorgeous scenery of the world as well as some potential new enemies. There might be some clues in the trailer indicating what the story is about as well.

Here’s everything we know about Sonic Frontiers, from the release date and story to the gameplay and PC requirements.

Sonic Frontiers is slated for a Holiday 2022 release, which is marketing speech for sometime in November to December of 2022. We can expect it to launch on the PlayStation 5 , PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S , Xbox One, Nintendo Switch , and PC via Steam.

It’s unclear what the difference will be between previous gen and current gen consoles, but considering the scope and world design, it’s possible there may be some elements of ray tracing.

Sonic Frontiers story

Sonic Frontiers delivers our titular character to Starfall Islands, a place jam-packed with different biomes and ruins of a mysterious technology. It all feels very Breath of the Wild-esque. It’s unclear what the plot is, but thanks to the trailer and some confirmations on Twitter, we have a few ideas.

Firstly, it’s been confirmed that Dr. Eggman, Tails and Amy Rose will appear in Sonic Frontiers. We also got confirmation that it’s Amy’s voice heard in the Sonic Frontiers trailer. It’s unclear if Sonic is looking for Amy, or maybe whatever is chasing Sonic is Amy transformed and brainwashed by an ancient technological machine (weirder things have happened).

It’s possible that Dr. Eggman could be the villain in all this, but that seems too predictable, especially since the trailer looks like it’s delivering a more serious take on the Sonic franchise. If I had to guess, I’d say that there’s going to be a new villain, which would be quite refreshing.

Sonic Frontiers gameplay

We didn’t get a serious look at the Sonic Frontiers gameplay, but we know that on top of being a classic 3D platformer, the game features a gorgeous open-world akin to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This marks the first time that the series has gone “open-zone” as the developers describe.

(Image credit: Sega)

From the photos and the descriptions of the games, we’ve confirmed a few biomes, including plains, forests, waterfalls, and deserts. In the trailer we also got a look at these weird towers with spiraling rings around them. They remind us of the towers featured in the Assassin’s Creed series, which players can use to update their map with a clear view of the area. These towers were also featured in Breath of the Wild as well.

As we mentioned earlier, there are a few familiar faces returning to Sonic Frontiers, so it’s entirely possible that those characters are playable, whether it’s via specific sections of the game or even through multiplayer. Again, we don’t know if these features are coming to the game, but it would be really cool if it did (wink wink, Sonic Team)

It’s been confirmed that the music for the trailer was composed by Tomoya Ohtani and Tee Lopes, and that Jun Senoue would be working on the game’s soundtrack.

Sonic Frontiers PC requirements

Normally, I’d say that a Sonic game probably isn’t too graphically demanding, but considering the direction Sonic Team is going with Sonic Frontiers, I’d think twice before blowing off how taxing it could be. At the risk of doubting Sonic Team’s skill, you also have to think about how well optimized the game is as well.

(Image credit: Sega)

Let’s look at Sonic Forces for comparison. The minimum requirements for that game asked you to have an Intel Core i5 5th Gen or AMD A10 7th Gen CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a Nvidia GTX 750 Ti or AMD R7 265 GPU.

That’s nothing compared to what modern games need, but I don’t think the minimum specs for Sonic Frontiers are going to be drastically different. That’s because Sonic Frontiers will also be on the Nintendo Switch, which means it needs to be able to run well on lower settings. However, on max settings, I imagine you might need something like an RTX 3060 to keep up, which actually isn’t too bad considering that the best cheap gaming laptops tote that around.

Outlook

It won’t be long until we see more from Sonic Frontiers, especially since it’s launching this year. At the very latest, we imagine we’ll get an update by E3 2022, which is just a few short months away. I am hoping that this game can redeem 3D Sonic platformers because Sonic Forces was a total wash.