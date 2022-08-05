Samsung Unpacked 2022 August event: Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and more expected

The second Samsung Unpacked 2022 event is coming August 10, 2022 and it's shaping up to be another big one with Samsung tipping new foldables, wearables, and earbuds.

While it doesn't identify them by name, we are expecting the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5, a new pair of Galaxy Buds, and possibly more. If you are a big Samsung fan, you can even place a reservation now and get a $200 credit to use at Samsung's online store.

Here's a quick look at when you can tune into Samsung Unpacked August 2022 and a glimpse into what we know about all of the devices we are expecting to see.

When is the Samsung Unpacked August event?

The next Galaxy Unpacked event is happening on August 10 at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST). The event will once again be online-only, so you'll be able to watch along live with us on YouTube and other streaming platforms.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

While we were already pretty certain which devices would be making an appearance at the August event, Samsung left little to the imagination with its trailer for the event with a device that is unmistakably the Galaxy Z Flip 4 pictured only marginally obscured in shadow.

This may be partially motivated by the volume and quality of the leaks regarding the Galaxy Z Flip 4. There's little reason for Samsung to conceal a phone that has been so thoroughly revealed by leakers already. Read our Galaxy Z Flip 4 hub for a complete picture of what to expect from the most pocketable foldable, but it appears that little has changed since last year.

That isn't a bad thing, as I was a huge fan of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 with the weak battery life and lack of a telephoto lens being my two biggest criticisms. It appears that Samsung hasn't been able to find space (physically or in the budget perhaps) for the latter, but we can hold out hope that its updated processor or a slightly larger battery could fix the former.

Perhaps the most attention will be on the price for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Samsung managed to deliver the Flip 3 for $999 and some rumors suggest that could go up again this year, but a sub-$1,000 foldable was a major breakthrough for the category that's hard to imagine Samsung giving up.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

If the leaks are accurate, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be virtually unchanged from the Galaxy Z Fold 3, at least when it comes to its outward appearance. With a design as complicated as the Z Fold 4, there are plenty of minor tweaks that might be present in the hinge, the display, and more that the most accurate leaked renders in the world wouldn't reveal.

We've seen rumors suggest that the Z Fold 4 will get dramatic upgrades to its cameras, which have been closer to Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE range than its true flagships. That could take some of the sting out of the leaked pricing that indicates it is likely to once again start at $1,799. After early rumors suggested that increased volume was going to bring that price down, it seems that components costs went up enough to erase any potential discount.

While there are limits to what Samsung can do to combat the overall size and weight of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, that was literally and figuratively the biggest challenge for me in considering the device as a primary phone. Even compared to beasts like the Galaxy S22 Ultra or iPhone 13 Pro Max, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a lot to carry with you on a daily basis, so here's hoping Samsung has found a way to shave it down just a bit.

Regardless of a few concerns with the phone, it remains one of the most delightful devices that I've ever reviewed and offers a truly unique feature set. While the Z Fold 4 looks like more evolution than revolution for the Fold, it should remain a standout option for power users.

Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 rocketed Wear OS back into the mainstream with roughly 20% of the smartwatch market last year after it seemed Google's wearable OS may simply disappear. Leaks regarding the Galaxy Watch 5 have been notably lighter than Samsung's foldables, but we have gotten some details and the renders pictured above.

The most significant rumored change is the elimination of the "Classic" branding in favor of a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The new model would no longer feature the rotating bezel that defined the Galaxy Watch for years, but after weeks with the Galaxy Watch 4, I found the virtual implementation works reliably. Overall, the design changes give the Watch 5 Pro a sleeker look than its predecessor, but we'll be intrigued as to what else makes it "Pro."

The basic Galaxy Watch 5 appears to be almost completely unchanged from last year's model, which, given its popularity, probably isn't a bad thing. But I'm sure Samsung will have some tricks up its sleeve even if the design remains the same.

Galaxy Buds Pro 2

Last among the likely suspects for the August event are the Galaxy Buds Pro 2, or whatever naming convention Samsung decides to employ. After the company appeared to be on an unstoppable earbuds spree last year with about a half dozen new models, we have yet to see a new pair of Galaxy Buds in 2022.

The new Buds Pro are rumored to once again come in around that $199 price point of the originals. Leaks have also indicated that they are going to offer a slight size reduction, but not as diminutive as the Galaxy Buds 2.

ANC will, of course, be present and hopefully, we see a slight bump up in battery life from the roughly 5 hours of the Buds Pro.