Razer Blade Stealth 13 now $400 off, hits lowest price ever

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 is among the industry's best gaming laptops, and among the most expensive. Fortunately, a deal we found will save you hundreds on this powerful ultraportable.

For a limited time, you can get the Razer Blade Stealth 13 for $1,399 at Best Buy. That's a whopping $400 off its $1,799 list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this gaming laptop. Amazon offers the same price.

It's one of the best laptop deals we've seen all year.

The Razer Blade Stealth is among the best laptops you can own. It packs a 13.3-inch, 1080p display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics.

Although we didn't get our hands on this particular model, in our previous-gen Razer Blade Stealth review , we found its sleek attractive design and overall performance and graphics impressive.

This model Razer Blade Stealth sports upgraded CPU and GPU hardware with the same svelte aesthetics and aluminum build. The laptop's 13.3-inch, 1920 x 1080 screen is bright and vivacious despite having a matte, anti-glare coating.

At 3.1 pounds and measuring 12 x 8.3 x 0.6 inches, the Stealth is slightly heavier than competing systems such as the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and the HP Spectre x360 (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches). Still, it’s lighter than the MacBook Pro (4.4 pounds, 12.8 x 8.9 x 1 inches).

In terms of sound, the Razer Blade Stealth features four built-in stereo speakers, which translate into big, clear sound. What's more, Dolby Atmos provides 3D sound for an immersive gaming experience.