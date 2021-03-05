Get nearly £1,000 off the Razer Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop

Gaming laptop enthusiasts have a lot of options to choose from with plenty of power and a hefty price tag to match, especially as RTX 30-series GPUs start to drive the costs up.

But rather than looking to the latest crop of portable powerhouses, take a gander at the powerful-enough RTX 20-series and there are some real bargains like this. Over at Laptops Direct for a limited time, pick up the Razer Blade 15 Advanced for just £1,699 , which takes a huge £950 off the list price.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced: was £2,649 now £1,699 @ Laptops Direct

The Razer Blade 15 packs a whole lot of power and shaves nearly a grand off the price in this limited-time offer. This configuration offers a 10th Gen Intel Core i7, GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

As you can read in our Razer Blade 15 Advanced review , we are big fans of the sleek all-aluminum design, thin and light profile, and comfortable typing/trackpad experience. These make it not just a great gaming laptop, but a great all-rounder for when you’re not putting it through its paces.

But of course, the star of the show here is the stellar gaming performance in something so svelte. Up top, you have an FHD display with a buttery smooth 300Hz refresh rate, paired with a good set of speakers for immersive gaming.

Under the hood, there’s a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPU with 8GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a super-fast 512GB M.2 SSD.

So long as you can look past the below-average battery life (to be honest, if you’re using a gaming laptop, you’re going to want to be close to a power outlet for max performance) and the fact it can run a little hot, this is a belter of a good deal that provides insane bang for your buck.