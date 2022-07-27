PlayStation Plus: Eight Yakuza games are coming this year — but only for Premium members

PlayStation Plus will add eight Yakuza games to its catalog over the course of this year. However, most of these will only be available through PlayStation Plus Premium or Extra. This isn't a surprising announcement, as these exact Yakuza games are also available on Xbox Game Pass and as we know from our look at Xbox Game Pass vs. PlayStation Plus, third-party exclusives definitely don't favor PlayStation.

If you were planning to binge the Yakuza games on your PS5, this could be the easiest way to get access to the series. Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 will be out next month as part of Extra and Premium. However, if you just have the base version of PlayStation Plus, you'll still get access to Yakuza: Like a Dragon when it joins August's PS+ line-up.

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life is coming later this year for both Premium and Extra, but only Premium will get access to Yakuza 5 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered and Yakuza 3 Remastered when they launch later this year. Essentially, you get everything through Premium, but the other tiers will be missing games.

PlayStation Plus Premium began this past June to middling reception, many noting its lackluster catalog of old games and the high price of entry, especially when compared to Xbox Game Pass. PlayStation further expanding this catalog is great to hear, but it'll take a lot more than eight Yakuza games that are already on Game Pass to sell most of us.