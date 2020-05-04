Origin EVO15-S returns with OLED display, RTX 2080 Super graphics

Origin is bringing back the EVO15-S gaming laptop and launching it alongside a workstation designed for business users.

The EVO15-S and NT-15, the first Origin laptops with Intel Core 10th Gen processors, pack up to a Core i7-10875H CPU (8-core, 16-thread) and RTX 2080 Super graphics, which should make them among the most powerful laptops around. They also come with a number of display options, including an OLED panel, and Origin promises the laptops will last long on a charge.

Let's take a closer look at the new Origin EVO15-S gaming laptop and NT-15 workstation.

EVO15-S and NT-15 specs

When we last reviewed an EVO15-S in 2018, it relied on 8th Gen Intel processors and GeForce 10-series graphics. A lot has improved since then and these new Origin models embrace the changes.

It starts with the 15.6-inch display, which is available as a 1080p, 240Hz panel for gamers who need fast refresh rates, or a 15.6-inch, 4K OLED (60Hz) for photographers, videographers or Netflix bingers who need the very best picture quality. There is also a 1080p, 144Hz panel if you're on a tighter budget.

(Image credit: Origin)

The EVO15-S' keyboard is per-key RGB backlit and the port selection is great. You get three USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a Thunderbolt 3 input, a Mini DisplayPort, an HDMI, a microSD card and an Ethernet (RJ-45) port.

The new EVO15-S and NT-15 pack up to an Intel Core i7-10875H CPU, an 8-core/16-thread processor at the top of Intel's Core i7 stack. RAM can go up to 64GB via two 32GB slots for DDR4 3200MHz memory. You can also pack these notebooks with up to 4TB of RAM using two 2TB m.2 PCIe SSDs.

Gamers will appreciate the extra performance offered by the 10th Gen Intel chip, but what about graphics? There's no shortage here, either. The EVO15-S and NT-15 can play the latest AAA games at Ultra settings thanks to their Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics card.

(Image credit: Origin)

Other features coming to the EVO-15S include Sound Blaster Atlas speakers, custom HD UV printing on the lid and Wi-Fi 6.

We're waiting for Origin to share pricing and availability for the EVO-15S, but given the specs, we're excited to see how it compares to other gaming, and even laptops meant for creators, like the MacBook Pro.