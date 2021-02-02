OMG! EA Sports announces the return of NCAA College Football for PS5, Xbox Series X

EA Sports announced today that it will bring back the popular NCAA College Football franchise. EA Sports vice president and general manager, Daryl Holt, told ESPN that EA Sports is reviving the title after its hiatus since 2013.

In a statement, Daryl Holt stated "As we look for the momentum that we're building on in sports, it all starts with the passion of our fans and the opportunities of what they are interested in. I don't think there's a visit where I go outside wearing a piece of EA Sports-branded apparel that someone doesn't go, 'Hey, when is college football coming back? It will at some point."

No date was given as to when it would return as there are many things still needing to be worked out. It was reported that EA Sports has partnered with collegiate licensing company CLC to make sure it has the FBS schools, traditions, uniforms, and playbooks ready to go for the game. The plan is for more than 100 teams to be represented in the game.

It appears that the main reasons the game went on hiatus after 2013 in the first place are issues with licensing player's names and likeness, how much to pay said players (if at all), and whether it was legal to do so without affecting their amateur athlete status.

EA Sports is purported to be moving forward with rosters that do not use player's names or likeness due to NCAA rules that prevent active college players from selling their likeness for financial gain. However, these rules are subject to change by the NCAA or if state legislatures or Congress is pressed to address this issue.

"We'll just keep tabs on everything as it develops, and we'll be ready," Holt said. "That won't be a problem for us. But it's really, that's not an answer for us right now to decide. We're as much passengers as anyone else."

Holt stated that EA is looking to make the college football experience gamers would want, starting with an immersive experience. However, the company is still in the beginning stages of development and still has to create a team and make decisions on the direction of the game.

All of that said, I know many gamers are excited to see EA Sports bring back this legendary title and we will keep updated as more information becomes available.