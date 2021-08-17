New Realme Book Slim launching on August 18— leak hints at 11th Gen Intel CPU and bargain price tag

Realme is gearing up to launch its first-ever laptop, known as the Realme Book Slim, and a new leak ahead of its official launch on August 18 suggests impressive laptop specs at a low cost.



The Indian-based Chinese smartphone manufacturer is set to reveal the Realme Book Slim and Realme GT series during its Flagship Launch event taking place on August 18. In the lead-up to the launch, a leaker spotted a poster detailing the price and specs for the upcoming laptop.

(Image credit: Twitter / TechTipster)

According to the post (via Gadgets 360), the Realme Book is priced at ¥4,699, which is equivalent to around £526/$725. This places it in the sub-$1,000 laptop category, and the poster indicates some impressive specs at that price point.



If the leak is anything to go by, the Realme Book laptop will be fitted with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU and boasts 16GB of RAM with 512GB of storage. It will also sport a 3:2 aspect ratio display panel with 2K resolution (2560 x 1440) and covers 100% of the sRGB colour gamut. The laptop is expected to come in an Intel Core i3 CPU variant.



In terms of design, the Realme Book will be 14.9mm (0.58 inches) thick. This is around the same size as many of the best Ultrabook laptops, so expect a travel-friendly chassis. What's more, the laptop is expected to come with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and supports 65W power delivery. It even claims to have 11 hours of battery life.



It won't be long until we officially find out if Realme's first laptop will sport these specifications, or if there will be more configurations available.

How to watch the Realme Flagship Launch event

Eager to check out the Realme Book Slim first? The Flagship Launch event is taking place on Wednesday, August 18 from 12:30pm IST / 7am GMT / 3pm EST. Check it out in the livestream below.

While the Realme laptop will launch in China and India first, plenty of Realme smartphones and products have made their way to the UK. This includes the Realme 8 Pro and Realme GT. There are no official dates set for when the Realme Book Slim will be available in other regional markets.