New PS5 screenshots revealed for Horizon Forbidden West, Resident Evil 8, Demon's Souls and more

A handful of new screenshots for some of the best looking PS5 games have appeared all over the official PlayStation page. These images provide a compelling look at what players can expect to experience from next-gen hardware.

Starting with one of the most anticipated next-gen titles, the new Horizon Forbidden West screenshots look more like concept art than in-game footage. These images boast a high level of visual fidelity with an incredible amount of environmental detail sprinkled throughout every corner of the screen.

Horizon Zero Dawn is already one of the best looking PS4 games out there, yet these screenshots clearly illustrate how this sequel will outshine it.

Resident Evil Village isn't an exclusive PS5 game, but it's enhanced by the incredible power of next-gen hardware. With the game's thick sheets of snow, dead trees, and gothic architecture, this first screenshot looks like a scene straight out of Bloodborne. All three of these images boast a thick atmosphere, invoking feelings of loneliness, uncertainty and most importantly, fear.

Demon's Souls is one of the PS5's best looking launch titles. Bluepoint Games is doing an incredible job re-imagining the classic that started the Souls-like genre. The first image provides an incredible view of Boletarian Palace from a distance, showing off the amount of detail going into the game's haunting world.

Astro's Playroom automatically comes pre-installed in every new PS5 and it intends to showcase the various new features that come with Sony's next-gen hardware. The game isn't meant to boast graphical fidelity, as it prioritizes stylized and cartoony visuals. Instead, it's meant to function as a sort of tutorial that goes over novel DualSense features and the console's 3D audio.

Gran Turismo 7 is a great technological showcase of the PS5's power. Although we haven't seen a mainline Gran Turismo in nearly 7 years, the series formula has always been a winner. Polyphony Digital is putting their all into ensuring the game provides players with a visceral visual experience.

Returnal is the latest title from Housemarque that mixes elements of horror and rogue-like games to create a trippy third-person shooter. Trapped within a mysterious alien planet, the player will experience changing environments with every death. If done right, this could provide a new and memorable experience every time you pick up the game.