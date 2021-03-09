New Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs could fall flat: What we know

With the ongoing CPU wars that are happening, today's leaked benchmarks for Intel's New 11th gen Tiger Lake processor aren't meeting expectations based on previous rumors. When you add that incoming Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger dropped the gauntlet by stating that Intel would reclaim its chipmaking crown, the news is even more damaging.

Then when you add Intel recently dropping benchmarks, Intel said proved Intel that an 11th gen Core i7-1185G7 CPU can match or exceed the MacBook Pro M1’s processor in both native and non-native applications based on the benchmarks released, well to say they've been stirring the pot a bit is not an overstatement.

Today information dropped in regards to Intel's new upcoming 8-core Tiger Lake mobile processor, with new CPU SKUs and clock speeds and configurations. One of the latest rumors leaked by notorious leaker @momom_us on Twitter showed that the upcoming lineup would have unlocked Core i9-11980HK, plus a Core i9-11900H Core i7-11800H CPUs.

Further specs for the chips revealed the Core i9-11900H would be 8-core with 16 threads, and the i7-11800H is the 8-core, 16 thread option.

(Image credit: Intel)

A change or correction was made to the released information, showing the i9-11900H reportedly having a base clock of 2.1 GHz, down from 2.5 GHz. The i7-11800H has a base clock of 1.9 GHz, down from 2.4 GHz, and the i5-11400H has a base clock of 2.2 GHz, down from 2.7 GHz.

Another well-known leaker, @OneRaichu, shared that a currently unknown 11260H CPU states that the TDP of these CPUs will be 45W, with a 65w mode for the Core i9-11980HK to increase its base clock to 5.0 GHz.

(Image credit: Intel )

Although some of the numbers look disappointing, they're just rumors based on leaks, and none of this has been confirmed by Intel. However, we know that the upcoming yet unreleased i9-11980HK will allow for overclocking, exciting news for gaming laptops. Let's hope more improvements are coming in manufacturers cooling systems to keep up.

2021 is shaping up to be an interesting year as chipmakers seem to finally be battling to produce faster, more powerful CPUs and GPUs to keep up with user's demands.