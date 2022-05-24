Netflix adds 4 new games, including an RPG that lets you slay monsters — how to play them

Netflix Games is adding four new titles to its catalog in May: Exploding Kittens, Townsmen — A Kingdom Rebuilt, Dragon Up and Moonlighter. The streaming giant's gaming catalog now has a total of 22 titles.

Exploding Kittens is a card game based on an upcoming Netflix series arriving next year. Townsmen is a strategy-based, medieval village-building simulator. Dragon Up lets users hatch and collect rare dragons. Finally, Moonlighter is an RPG that lets gamers run a shop by day and slay monsters by night.

How to play Netflix Games

You may be wondering, "How do I play Netflix Games?" You cannot access Netflix's mobile games catalog without a subscription. Once you've acquired a paid subscription (or you already have an existing one), follow the instructions below to access Netflix Games.

1. Download the Netflix app using either the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

2. Open the Netflix app and click on "Games" on the bottom taskbar.

Netflix Games (Image credit: Future/Netflix)

3. On Netflix's gaming page, you'll find a carousel of available titles under "All Mobile Games." You can swipe from right to left to explore Netflix Games' current catalog. Tap one that interests you. For this example, we'll use Asphalt Xtreme.

4. Click on "Get Game."

Netflix Games (Image credit: Future/Netflix)

5. Tap on "Go to Play Store" and tap "Install."

Netflix Games (Image credit: Future/Netflix)

6. After a minute or two, tap on "Play." (The game should also appear as an individual app on your phone.)

And voila, the Netflix Games title should launch. For your information, Dragon Up, Moonlighter and Townsmen are launching on May 24. Exploding Kittens will arrive on May 31.