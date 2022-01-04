MSI is launching metaverse-ready gaming laptops — check out the new Vector GP series

MSI unveiled new gaming and content creation laptops at its CES 2022 MSIology: Gameverse virtual event. Upon Meta's announcement that it's sinking its feet deeper into simulated realities for social engagement, the tech world was lit aflame with curiosity.

As such, MSI is tapping into that excitement by launching a lineup of new metaverse-ready laptops, including the Vector GP series. It comes with the latest 12th Gen Intel H-series CPUs, up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU and cooling solutions that takes performance to the next level.

MSI Vector GP Series

MSI said that the name "Vector" spurred from the series' new perspective on gaming, engineering and scientific computing.

It comes with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, up to 64GB of RAM (two slots, DDR5-3200) and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB of VRAM. It's worth nothing that there are two models: the Vector GP76 and the Vector GP66.

Vector GP76 (Image credit: MSI)

The former comes with at least two configurations: a 17.3-inch, 2560 x 1440-pixel display with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 17.3-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel panel with a 360Hz refresh rate. The Vector GP66 also comes in a pair of configurations: the 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel panel with a 360Hz refresh rate.

Both are packed with three 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port (DisplayPort 1.4). There's also an HDMI port, a mini DisplayPort and an Ethernet port. The Vector GP Series feartures a SteelSeries per-key, RGB gaming keyboard. Conenctivity-wise, it comes with Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Vector GP66 (Image credit: MSI)

The Vector GP76 has dimensions of 15.6 x 11.2 x 1 inches and weighs 7.7 pounds. The GP66, on the other hand, has dimensions of 14 x 10.5 x 0.9 inches and weighs 5.3 pounds.

Once we get the Vector GP series into our lab, we'll know for sure whether it is, indeed, metaverse ready. The Vector GP series starts at $1,900.