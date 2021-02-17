Microsoft Surface Pro 7 bundle with Type Cover keyboard, Surface Pen and Office 365 is now $400 off

The Surface Pro 7 is good, but you really need the accessories to make it great. Otherwise, it’s just a Windows 10 tablet. Luckily, there’s a helluva deal waiting just for you.

For a limited time at Best Buy, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with the Type Cover keyboard, Surface Mobile Mouse, Surface Pen and Microsoft 365 is selling for just $756.97, which is down from the regular price of $1,163.97.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + essentials bundle: was $1,163.97 now $756.97 @ Best Buy

This Surface Pro 7 sports a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD, which is all you need to handily tackle the essentials of a day-to-day workload. Plus, the included type cover, mouse, stylus and Office 365 give you everything to get going quickly.View Deal

The latest generation Surface Pro makes the most of years of iterative development, to provide a great 2-in-1 with plenty of quality of life improvements. Read our Microsoft Surface Pro 7 review and you’ll see we’re big fans of the speedy performance in a svelte chassis.

It all starts with a vivid window to your work in the display (2736 x 1824-pixel resolution covering 100% of sRGB color gamut), which supports full capacitive touch and the included Surface Pen for those moments of jotting and creativity.

Powering it all is a set of specs that can more than capably deal with the standard workload of web browsing and general app usage — a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of DDR4 RAM and a 128GB SSD.

And of course, the piece de resistance here is the fact it comes with all the accessories you need to make the most of your Surface Pro 7. That includes the Type Cover keyboard, Surface Pen, Surface Mouse and Microsoft 365 Personal for all the office apps. For those who need the all-in-one option, this is hard to beat.