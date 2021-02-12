Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 may let your personality shine — swappable lid rumors fly

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 may allow you to express your individuality with swappable lids. A new patent reveals Microsoft's potential plans to make their devices' top panels detachable, allowing users to swap them out for lids that better suit their unique personality (via TechRadar).

Microsoft isn't known for being adventurous with its laptop designs. Designs from the Redmond-based tech giant's Surface portfolio have always been predictable with a polished, refined and sleek form factor, so we're crossing our fingers that the swappable-lid idea materializes into reality.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 may have customizable lids

A recently filed patent, discovered by the hawk-eyed folks at WindowsUnited, revealed that Microsoft may have plans to create customizable lids for an upcoming laptop.

Microsoft's swappable lids (Image credit: United States Patent and Trademark Office)

Blueprints from the patent show that the tech giant may want to produce detachable lids that can interlock with their laptops' back panel. According to users' tastes, they can be swapped out for other designs.

Interestingly, the patent demonstrated how Microsoft plans to sell its lid designs alongside its laptops in brick-and-mortar stores. The accessories would be hanging on the wall at eye level while the laptops would be placed neatly on shelves.

Microsoft's vision for sales positioning (Image credit: United States Patent and Trademark Office)

Photos from the patent show lid designs with lightning bolts and soccer balls, but don't get too attached to these artful concepts — they were likely sketched on the blueprint mindlessly for demonstration purposes.

The patent doesn't specify which future laptops may have swappable lid options, but if Microsoft's customizable panels idea materializes into reality, the Surface Book and Surface Laptop devices would likely get the update.

Keep in mind, though, that most patents end up collecting dust and don't make it to market, but swappable lids seem like an excellent way for Microsoft to increase its average revenue per unit.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

To keep abreast of all the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 news, check out our oft-updated rumor hub.