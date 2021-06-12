Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope revealed at E3 in adorable trailer: Watch it now

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope was revealed today at E3 during the Ubisoft Forward showcase. It will arrive on Nintendo Switch in 2022.

Our favorite characters, including Mario, Luigi, Peach, and the adorable Rabbits, are on a spaceship when an anomaly is detected. It is, as you may have guessed, Master Hand.

The team goes out in search of their enemy but this time, the entire galaxy needs to be saved, not just the Mushroom Kingdom. Cursa, a large purple octopus-shaped creature, is the main enemy in the game. Don't worry though, because Sparks, cute star-shaped yellow creatures (Rabbid versions of Super Mario Galaxy's Lumas), will provide their powers to help you save the universe. Also joining the team of nine (not everyone has been announced yet) is Rabbids Rosalina.

