Pixel Fall Launch event live blog: Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel Fold and more

Google's Pixel Fall Launch event is upon us, which means we'll finally get a better look at the tech giant's highly anticipated Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. These aren't just any updated flagship smartphones, as these Pixels feature an all-new Google Tensor chip and a complete redesign.



The October Pixel event will be interesting, as we already know a number of details about what's in store. As Google puts it, the company will be "officially introducing you to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro." We expect a deep dive into the custom Tensor chip, how it will work with Android 12, and exclusive features no other Android phone can offer. Plus, we hope to get a better look at the Pixel 6's cameras.



Sure, we may already know a thing or two about Google's next flagship Pixel, from the Google Tensor chip to the smartphone's design, but the tech giant is sure to have a few surprises up its sleeve. After all, the Google Pixel Fold is rumored to launch before the end of 2021.



The Pixel 6 launch will be kicking off at 10am PT / 1pm EST / 6pm BST on Tuesday, October 19 (that's today!). Fancy watching it along with us? You can catch the event over on Google's Pixel Event website or on the "Made by Google" YouTube channel. Check out the video below.

Stick around for the latest rumors and leaks during the lead-up to the big launch. Plus, we'll keep you updated on everything announced during the Pixel Fall Launch.