Lenovo Yoga C940 deal takes $370 off our favorite 2-in-1 laptop

Lenovo's Yoga C940 2-in-1 laptop is versatile, powerful and now cheaper than ever. Thanks to today's Lenovo Semi-Annual Sale, you can snag our favorite convertible for less.

As part of the sale, you can get the Lenovo Yoga C940 for $$1,079.. Traditionally priced at $1,449, it's now $370 below retail. This marks the lowest price we've seen for this premium 2-in-1 laptop.

In fact, it's one of the best laptop deals we've spotted all year.

Lenovo Yoga C940 deal

Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1: was $1,449 now $1,079 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1 is $370 off via "YOGAC940DB2" during the PC maker's sitewide sale. We love this convertible machine for its gorgeous design, along with bright, vivid display, fast performance, and long battery life. The laptop in this deal model has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.3-GHz Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus graphics, and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

If you're looking for a flexible 14-inch laptop, the Lenovo Yoga C940 is a solid choice. The laptop deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.3-GHz Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus graphics, and a 512GB SSD.

In our Lenovo Yoga C940 review, we praised its slim, premium design and fast performance. Its endurance was also impressive, lasting nearly 12 hours on our Laptop Mag battery test. We gave the Lenovo Yoga C940 a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice award.

Build-wise, the Yoga C940 sports a premium-looking slim, aluminum chassis. Integrated into its design is an innovative hinge that doubles as a soundbar. This unique feature creates a surround-sound effect, eliminating the need for a Bluetooth speaker. In one test, the bass had a surprising depth and vocals were crisp.

Weighing in at 3 pounds and a mere 0.6 inches thick, the Yoga C940 is lighter than its predecessor, the Yoga C930 (3.1 pounds, 0.6 inches) and competitors like the HP Spectre x360 13 (2.8 pounds, 0.6 inches) and Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds, 0.5 inches). For your connectivity needs, the Yoga C940 equips you with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a single USB Type-A port and a headphone/mic combo jack.

Overall, the Lenovo Yoga C940 is a wise choice if versatility, speed and long battery life are priorities for you.