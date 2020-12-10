Lenovo Yoga 9i with 11th Gen GPU now $300 off in unbeatable 2-in-1 laptop deal

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is a capable convertible laptop flaunting the latest 11th Gen Intel CPU. If you're in the market for a flexible laptop under $1,000, this deal fits the bill.

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 laptop for $999 at Walmart. Traditionally priced at $1,299, that's $300 off and one of the best holiday laptop deals out there. By comparison, it's $50 cheaper than Lenovo's current direct price.

Lenovo Yoga 9i deal

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" 2-in-1: was $1,299 now $999 @ Walmart

Now $300 off, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is a capable 2-in-1 laptop. This configuration includes a 14-inch, 1080p IPS display, 11th Gen Intel 2.4-GHz Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe GPU, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

Lenovo's Yoga 9i succeeds the Editor's Choice Yoga C940 which is one of our favorite 2-in-1 laptops of 2020. Like all Yoga series laptops, its unique soundbar hinge emits crisp sound in any mode — notebook, tablet, tent or presentation.

The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, 11th Gen Intel 2.4-GHz Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe GPU, and a 256GB SSD. It also comes with a nifty Lenovo Active Pen and has a built-in fingerprint reader.

Although we didn't test this model, we find that Lenovo Yoga laptops offer a slim, premium design, fast performance and long battery life. Weighing 3 pounds and 0.6 inches thick, the Yoga 9i is the same size and thickness as the Yoga C940 and competitor, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds, 0.6 inches). It's slightly heavier, yet thinner than the HP Spectre x360 13 (2.7 pounds, 0.7 inches).

Port-wise, the Yoga 9i offers a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, 2 x USB-C 4.0 / Thunderbolt 4 (DisplayPort & Power Delivery) ports, and headphone/mic combo jack.

As with all Yoga laptop deals, this one is only as good as stock permits, so don't hesitate too long.