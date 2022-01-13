Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Intel Core i7 laptop falls to $899 — lowest price ever

Lenovo's ThinkPad X13 Intel Core i7 laptop is priced to move during Lenovo's New Year clearance sale. If you're shopping around for a capable business notebook, you'll want to jump on this deal.

During the sale, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Intel Core i7 laptop for $899 via coupon, "THINKCLEARDEALS". Typically, it sells for $2,426, so that's a generous $1,527 off its sticker price. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration. By far, this is one of the best laptop deals you can get today.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 gets a generous $1,527 discount via coupon, "THINKCLEARDEALS". This laptop packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) matte display, 1.8-GHz Intel Core i7-10610U 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and a 256GB SSD.

Lenovo's ThinkPad X13 is one of the best business laptops out there. The laptop in this deal has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) matte display, 1.8-GHz Intel Core i7-10610U 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and a 256GB SSD.

Although we didn't test the Intel-charged ThinkPad X13, in our AMD ThinkPad X13 review , we found its durability, fantastic keyboard and wide selection of ports impressive. We were also fond of the notebook's outstanding real-world performance and gave it a rating of 4 out of 5 stars. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par with efficient and seamless multitask handling.

Design-wise, the ThinkPad X13 laptop retains the familiar design of Lenovo's existing ThinkPad machines. The chassis is predominantly black with red trim on the touchpad buttons and rubber pointing stick. More importantly, it's built to rugged military-grade specs to withstand extreme environments. If you're working from home, you can enjoy your morning coffee worry free thanks to its spill-resistant keyboard.

And while the clamshell design ThinkPad X13 isn't as flexible as Lenovo's Yoga series laptops, the screen can tilt back to 180 degrees. For optimal security and privacy, the 1080p display of the ThinkPad X13 features a fingerprint reader and Privacy Guard panel. This built-in privacy filter limits viewing angles so others around you won't be able to peek at your sensitive documents.

So if you're on the hunt for a secure and powerful business laptop, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 is a wise choice. Especially at this incredible price.