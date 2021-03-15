Get over $1,000 off Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga in massive 2-in-1 deal

When it comes to the best 2-in-1 laptops available right now, Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Yoga ranks pretty high. And now, with a price cut of up to over $1,000 on some models, it’s now even better!

Right now, the X1 Yoga is available for prices starting from just $1,386 .

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Intel i5): was $3,249 now $1,349.99 @ Lenovo

This configuration of the ThinkPad X1 packs a 14-inch FHD display up top with multi-touch, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB LPDDR3 RAM and 512GB SSD. Plus, with a pen packed in, this is good for any productive or creative work when inspiration strikes, especially with $1,899 off.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Intel i7): was $3,889 now $2,333 @ Lenovo

Need to take a step up? Upgrade to a 4K display, an Intel Core i7-10610U processor with vPro and double that storage to a 1TB NVMe. If you've got some serious work to do, but don't want to give up the svelte design of the X1 Yoga, this is the one for you.

As you can read in our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga review , we’re big fans of this productivity 2-in-1 for offering 10th Gen Intel Core power and plenty of RAM for all your multitasking needs, in a sleek design that offers excellent versatility.

The vivid displays cover a vast range of the sRGB color gamut for creative types and vary from the clear FHD resolution to a crazy sharp 4K, which on the 360-degree hinge makes for a gorgeous tablet experience.

Plus, with all the I/O you need to get stuff done, generous battery life, and the kind of world-class keyboard you expect from the business laptop kings and queens, this is a top choice for those working hard on-the-go.