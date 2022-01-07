Lenovo ThinkPad sale knocks up to 58% off our best pick business laptops

The next-generation of Lenovo ThinkPad laptops are among the highlights of this year's CES 2022 recap. And right now, Lenovo's ThinkPad sale knocks up to 58% off previous-gen machines, including our favorite business laptops.

During the sale, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga for $1,599 via coupon, "THINKPADDEALS1". Normally, this 2-in-1 laptop costs $3,839, so that's a massive savings of $2,249 or 58% off. It's the lowest price in history for this particular Lenovo laptop.

By far, this is one of the best laptop deals we've seen for the new year.

Lenovo's ThinkPad sale knocks $2,240 off our favorite convertible laptop via coupon, "THINKPADDEALS1". In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga review, we loved its unbelievably thin yet solid and durable 2-in-1 design. We also found its bright and unique 3:2 display impressive and gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars. One of the best business laptops to buy, this machine packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) IPS display, 2.1-GHz Intel Core i7-1160G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops for business pros. The laptop in this deal has a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) touchscreen, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

As we learned in our ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga review, it's unbelievably thin yet solid and durable. Its versatile, convertible design incorporates a unique 3:2 display and a decent webcam for video conferencing. We gave the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award stamp of approval.

In one performance test, the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga had no issues juggling multiple tasks at once. We launched 30 to 40 Google Chrome tabs, a couple of them streaming 1080p YouTubes with Slack and an image editor running in the background. The laptop showed no signs of stutter or lag.

And in Geekbench 5.4's overall performance test in our lab, the laptop earned a multi-score of 4,747. By comparison, it beat its sibling, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon (3,597) and the HP EliteBook 830 G7 (4,262).

With a weight of 2.5 pounds and dimensions of 11.7 x 9.2 x 0.45 inches, the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is super portable. It's on par with the ThinkPad X1 Carbon (8th Gen) (12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches, 2.4 pounds), Dell XPS 13 (Model 9310, 4K) (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds), and the HP EliteBook 830 G7 (12.1 x 8.1 x 0.7 inches, 2.8 pounds).

At 58% off, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is a no-brainer if you're in the market for a powerful 2-in-1 business machine.

Lenovo's ThinkPad sale ends Sunday.

Lenovo coupon, "THINKHOTDEAL1" takes $1,540 off the Editor's Choice ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 2-in-1 laptop. We rate it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its solid, sleek, 2-in-1 design, fantastic keyboard, speedy performance, and long battery life. This laptop is configured with a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) touchscreen, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

Save 50% on the excellent ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 via coupon, "THINKNEWGEAR2". In our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review, we rate it 5 out 5 stars for its slim, lightweight design, class-leading keyboard, great quad speakers and 15+ hour battery life. It's the Editor's Choice business laptop.

Lenovo coupon " THINKNEWGEAR1" takes $1,070 off the ThinkPad T14s Gen 2. It features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U 6-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated graphics and a 512GB SSD. This deal ends January 9.