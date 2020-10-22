Lenovo ThinkPad sale: Huge savings on X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga

First launched in October 1992, Lenovo ThinkPad machines are the best business laptops to buy. Lenovo's ThinkPad Anniversary deals are in full swing this week with discounts of up to 69% off ThinkPads.

As part of the sale, you can get the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 for just $ 899 via coupon "THINKYAY." Usually, this laptop retails for $2,149, so that's a generous $1,249 markdown. This is the lowest price we've seen for this particular ThinkPad X1 laptop. By comparison, it's $137 cheaper than Amazon's current price.

Outside of Black Friday, it's one of the best laptop deals you can get.

Lenovo takes a whopping $1,249 off the excellent ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 via coupon "THINKYAY". This masterpiece of a laptop is attractive and light and boasts a best-in-class keyboard and lengthy battery. The base model packs a 14-inch, 1080p IPS display, 1.6-GHz i5-8265U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga is the best business 2-in-1 4K laptop to buy. We love its gorgeous touchscreen, great performance, and world-class keyboard. This model on sale 14-inch, 2K display, 1.6-GHz i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Lenovo coupon code, "THINKHAPPY" knocks $1,240 off its regular price.

Lenovo's 7th gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of the best ultrabooks for the money. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon on sale packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 1.6-GHz i5-8265U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

As we note in our ThinkPad X1 Carbon review, we loved its attractive, lightweight design, fast performance, and long battery life. We also found the ThinkPad's keyboard to be one of the most comfortable on any laptop. In real-world testing, the laptop held up well under a typical workload.

In terms of design, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon incorporates clean surfaces, smooth lines and stylish branding. Engineered to military-grade durability standards, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon withstands exposure to sand, dust, high altitudes, high humidity and UV radiation.

At 2.1 pounds and just 0.6 inches thin, the 14-inch X1 Carbon is lighter than its competitors. This includes the XPS 13 (2.7 pounds, 0.5 inches), the SX14 (2.3 pounds, 0.7 inches) and the EliteBook x360 1040 G5 (3 pounds, 0.7 inches).

Port-wise, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is equipped with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports and an HDMI port. There's also an Ethernet dock connector and a headphone/mic combo jack onboard. Now starting from $899, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a steal!

If you have more room in your budget, Lenovo offers the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 2-in-1 for $1,859 ($1,240 off) via coupon, "THINKHAPPY". It packs a 14-inch, 2160p display, 1.6-GHz i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. With its gorgeous touchscreen, great performance, and world-class keyboard — it's the best convertible laptop you'll ever own.

Lenovo's ThinkPad Anniversary sale ends October 25.