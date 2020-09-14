Lenovo takes $1,109 off ThinkPad AMD Ryzen laptop

Lenovo's ThinkPad family of machines boasts some of the best AMD Ryzen laptops around. This week, Lenovo's sitewide clearance sale nets you a powerful business notebook for a jaw-dropping price.

As part of the sale, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad T495s for just $749. Usually, this laptop retails for $1,859 so that's $1,109 off its normal price. It's the lowest price we've seen for this business laptop and one of the best laptop deals of the day.

Lenovo ThinkPad T495s: was $1,859 now $749 @ Lenovo

Lenovo's sitewide clearance sale takes $1,109 off the ThinkPad T495s. It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 3500U CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and Radeon Vega 8 graphics. View Deal

Lenovo's 14-inch ThinkPad T495s is among Lenovo's best laptops.

The ThinkPad T495s on sale packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 3500U CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Radeon Vega 8 graphics.

In our first look at the Lenovo ThinkPad T495s, we note how it keeps the familiar ThinkPad look with its ink-black, soft-touch chassis. It's also engineered to military-grade durability which makes it rugged enough to stand up to wear-and-tear and extreme temperatures.

At 2.8 pounds and 13 x 8.9 x 0.6-inches, the ThinkPad T495s is in around the same size and weight class as the ThinkPad X1 Carbon 8 Gen and the HP Elite Dragonfly (11.9 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.5 pounds).

Meeting the security demands business pros look for in a PC, the ThinkPad T495s has you covered. The laptop's integrated ThinkShield security platform keeps your software safe from unauthorized access.

Moreover, ThinkPad Privacy Guard makes the display hard to read unless you're super closeby. Even better, it can be set to alert you when prying eyes are detected. And to prevent stealth spying, the notebook features a ThinkShutter webcam cover for added peace of mind.

Port-wise, the ThinkPad T495s offers a good selection. You get two USB Type-A 3.1 ports, two USB Type-C ports and an HDMI 2.0 port. There's also a headphone/mic combo jack and microSD card reader on board.

At $749, the ThinkPad T495s an excellent value if you want a work laptop with great performance and security.