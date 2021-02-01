Game on! Save $400 on Lenovo Legion 7i in epic deal

The Lenovo Legion 7i is an affordable gaming laptop with plenty of performance to capably handle even the more graphically intense games in your collection. As you can read in our review, one of our main criticisms was the price, which has been promptly fixed with this offer.

Right now over at Walmart, you can get $400 off a fully loaded Legion 7i — taking the price down to just $1,299.99.

Lenovo Legion 7i: was $1,699.99 now $1,299.99 @ Walmart

We’re big fans of Lenovo’s Legion 7i, particularly this configuration. A beautiful 15.6-inch FHD display with 240hz refresh rate, 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, dedicated GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a super-fast 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD. This is a seriously good package for the price. View Deal

For a good gaming laptop on the cheap, you need to get a great spec list that can handle even the more graphically intense games out there, while compromising in the right places to offer a strong price-to-performance ratio. This configuration of the Lenovo Legion 7i nails that.

Keeping gameplay buttery smooth is a 15.6-inch FHD display, sporting a 100% Adobe sRGB color Gamut, DisplayHDR 400, a 240hz refresh rate and Adaptive Sync.

The engine under the hood is a beast — 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD.