Lenovo laptop sale knocks $1,269 off the excellent ThinkPad X1 Nano

Lenovo's Black Friday in July sale takes up to 76% off its inventory of laptops and peripherals. Now is a great time to net huge savings on our favorite compact business notebook.

As part of the sale, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU is down to $1,229 via coupon, "BFFLASHDEALS". Usually, this laptop retails for $2,499, so that's a massive $1,269 discount. As far as laptop deals go, it's one of the best of the season.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano deal

This Lenovo's Black Friday in July sale knocks $1,269 off the ThinkPad X1 Nano via coupon, "BFFLASHDEALS". This machine packs a bright, 13-inch 2K (2160 x 1350) matte IPS display, 1.8-GHz Core i5-1130G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB SSD. Our favorite compact business laptop, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano is a smaller version of the ThinkPad Carbon X1. View Deal

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Nano is the lightest ThinkPad yet and one of the best business laptops on the market. The notebook in this deal features a 13-inch (2160 x 1350) 2K display, 1.8-GHz Core i5-1130G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB SSD.

In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano review, we loved its stylish, low-profile design, bright display, and snappy keyboard. It also has an impressive battery life which lasted 12 hours on the Laptop Mag battery test. We gave the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano a rating of 4 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award.

The model we tested had a 11th Gen Core i7 CPU coupled with 16GB RAM hardware. It easily juggled 20 Google Chrome tabs, a pair of 1080p YouTube videos, and Twitch streams without slowing down. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par, delivering speedy performance and seamless multitasking.

At a mere 2 pounds and 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.55-0.66-inches, it's slightly lighter than its sibling, the X1 Carbon (12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches, 2.4 pounds). It's also much lighter than competing ultra-portables like the Dell XPS 13 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.6 pounds), HP EliteBook 830 G7 (12.1 x 8.1 x 0.7 inches, 2.8 pounds) and MacBook Air with M1 (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds).

Connectivity-wise, Lenovo managed to squeeze two Thunderbolt ports and a headphone/mic combo jack into the ThinkPad X1 Nano. If you need more ports, you can always invest in a USB hub or opt for wireless peripherals.

The ThinkPad X1 Nano is a solid pick up if you're looking for a super-portable, yet powerful machine.