Lenovo Black Friday in July 2022 sneak peek: Save up to 63% on ThinkPad, Yoga Tab 11 and more

June is coming to a close and Lenovo's Black Friday in July sneak peek starts now. The PC manufacturer's summer clearance sale slashes up to 63% off sitewide. If you're due for a gadget refresh, but feeling the pinch, you'll benefit from big savings on Lenovo laptops, tablets, monitors, and PC accessories.

The biggest discount goes to the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 AMD Laptop (opens in new tab) — now just $659 via coupon, "THINKCLEAR2022". It's valued at $1,799, so that's a handsome discount of $1,140. This is the lowest price we've seen this laptop fall to. In fact, it's one of the best laptop deals we've tracked this year.

Save $1,140 on the AMD-charged Lenovo ThinkPad X13 via coupon, "THINKCLEAR2022". One of the best business laptops out there, it's a more affordable version of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon. The laptop in this deal has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1200) matte display, 2.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Radeon graphics and 256GB SSD. This deal ends June 27.

Lenovo's ThinkPad X13 is the Dell XPS 13 of business laptops. This machine packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1200) matte display, 2.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Radeon graphics and 256GB SSD

As we praise in our ThinkPad X13 review, it has a durable chassis, best-in-class keyboard and ample port selection. We also found its outstanding performance impressive and gave it a 4 out of 5 star overall rating.

Lenovo's design engineers didn't stray from the familiar design of Lenovo's family of ThinkPad notebooks. The chassis is predominantly black with red trim on the touchpad buttons and rubber pointing stick. More importantly, it's built to rugged military-grade specs to withstand extreme environments. If you're working from home, you can enjoy your morning coffee worry free thanks to its spill-resistant keyboard.

With a weight of 2.8 pounds and measurements of 12.3 x 8.6 x 0.7-inches, the ThinkPad X13 is fairly portable. It's slightly heavier than the 14-inch Asus ExpertBook B9450 (0.6 inches, 2.2 pounds) and on par with the Apple MacBook Air (0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds).

For peace of mind security, the ThinkPad X13's integrated privacy filter limits viewing angles. This means others within close proximity won't see your sensitive documents.

At just $659, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 is a budget-friendly option if you're looking for a powerful and secure business laptop.

This deal ends June 27, stock permitting.

See more of our favorite deals from Lenovo's Black Friday in July sneak peek below.

Lenovo Black Friday in July sneak peek

Now $819 off via coupon, "CLEARANCE2022", the Lenovo ThinkPad L15 is made to power through your workload. This machine packs a 15.6 (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. This deal ends June 27.

Save up to 47% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 via coupons "CLEARANCE2022" and "THINKJUNE". The base model Windows 11 laptop packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) IPS display with 400 nits of brightness for a stunning viewing experience. Its hardware specs consist of a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Lenovo coupon "THINKJUNE" takes $948 off the ThinkPad T14s Gen 2. It features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.

Now $350 off via coupon, "HOTDEALC13YOGA", the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga 2-in-1 Chromebook is a solid budget laptop. In our ThinkPad C13 Yoga review (opens in new tab), we liked its snappy performance, lightweight, durable design and vibrant display. If you want a versatile and affordable laptop that doesn't skimp on performance, the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is a solid choice. It has a 13.3 inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.4-GHz AMD Athlon Gold 3150C dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, AMD Radeon graphics, and 32GB of eMMC storage.

Now $120 off, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 is one of the best Android tablets around. Great for traveling and gaming, it packs a gorgeous 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) touch screen with 400 nits of brightness and JBL quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. The tablet is powered by a 2.05-GHz MediaTek Helio G90T 8-core CPU coupled with 4GB of RAM and hosts 128GB of storage. If you're looking for a Galaxy Tab alternative, the Yoga Tab 11 is worth considering. This deal ends June 27.