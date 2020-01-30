Killer deal: Take $250 off the Lenovo Yoga 730 2-in-1

Laptop-tablet hybrids offer the best of both worlds. They can be used as laptops when you need to be productive or as tablets when you want to kick back and stream some Netflix. Lenovo makes some of the best hybrids around and right now one of our favorite Lenovo 2-in-1s is on sale.

Currently, you can buy the Lenovo Yoga 730 for $579.99 at Best Buy. That's $250 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this convertible laptop. It's one of the best laptop deals we've seen this month.

Lenovo Yoga 730 2-in-1: was $829 now $579 @ Best Buy

This convertible laptop packs a 13.3-inch touch screen, Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. At $250 off, it's at its lowest price yet.View Deal

The Yoga 730 offers a 360-degree flip and fold design that lets you use the machine in laptop, tablet, tent, or stand mode. The laptop on sale on sale packs a 13.3-inch 1080p touch screen LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

In our Lenovo Yoga 730 2-in-1 review, we were impressed by its good build quality and strong performance. The Yoga 730's Intel Core i5-8250U CPU handled multitasking without breaking a sweat. We experienced no hiccups even with 25 tabs open in Google Chrome and a 1080p episode of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah streaming in the background.

In our lab, the Yoga 730 notched a score of 12,983 on the Geekbench 4 overall performance test. This bests the premium laptop average (10,077) as well as the Dell Inspiron (12,041, Core i5-8250U) and HP Envy (12,225, Core i7-8550U).

So if you want a versatile PC you can carry everywhere for productivity and entertainment at your fingertips, the Yoga 730 is a great choice.